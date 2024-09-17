650 Carinthian helpers deployed in the crisis area

While the Spittal, Wolfsberg and Völkermarkt disaster relief teams disarmed again at around 7 a.m., the next helpers from Carinthia followed. "At around 2 a.m., Kat-Zug 03 from Klagenfurt Stadt und Land with an impressive 172 participants and 33 vehicles and Kat-Zug 04 from St. Veit and Feldkirchen with 124 participants and 27 vehicles set off for Lower Austria and will also carry out their work for at least 24 hours."