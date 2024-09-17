Vorteilswelt
In Lower Austria

650 Carinthian helpers deployed in the crisis area

Nachrichten
17.09.2024 07:03

Lower Austria is still in a state of emergency. Carinthia's fire departments continue to help out until Wednesday. The next catastrophe trains are already arriving. 

Clearing mud from houses and cellars, damming streams, building sandbags and retaining barriers. Carinthia's fire departments have been working in the crisis area of Lower Austria since 3 a.m. on Monday. "Pumping out cellars and garages proved to be difficult, as the high water levels meant that water kept pushing back", says Walter Egger, press spokesman for the Carinthian fire departments, describing the operation. 

Night-time operations
Work also continued during the night on Tuesday. "The pumps were kept running in shifts at all locations throughout the night. In total, around 110 damage sites were either completely dealt with by the Carinthian fire brigades or handed over to the relief team," continued Egger.

(Bild: FF Möllbrücke)
(Bild: FF Möllbrücke)
(Bild: FF Möllbrücke)
(Bild: FF Möllbrücke)
(Bild: Matthias Lauber/laumat.at/laumat)
(Bild: Matthias Lauber/laumat.at/laumat)

While the Spittal, Wolfsberg and Völkermarkt disaster relief teams disarmed again at around 7 a.m., the next helpers from Carinthia followed. "At around 2 a.m., Kat-Zug 03 from Klagenfurt Stadt und Land with an impressive 172 participants and 33 vehicles and Kat-Zug 04 from St. Veit and Feldkirchen with 124 participants and 27 vehicles set off for Lower Austria and will also carry out their work for at least 24 hours." 

650 volunteer disaster relief workers
On Wednesday, Cat Platoon 01 from the districts of Villach-Stadt and Land and Hermagor will follow the request for help from Lower Austria and then a total of around 650 volunteer disaster relief workers will have successfully carried out their first catastrophe missions outside the province.

