“We are losing most of our prosperity”

"People are insecure, have fears about the future"

The main problem: politicians are more concerned with inhibiting regulations instead of creating momentum and optimism. "Today, we have an exaggerated policy that is driven by green ideology, which no longer has anything to do with reality. And that is our problem: people in this country are insecure, they are afraid of the future. And if politicians don't change course dramatically, make more policies for the people and not against them, and take them with them on their way to a different world, then we will have a major issue at some point," says Wiedeking.