Flames engulf houses, firefighter dead

Several evacuations already started

In the 25,000-inhabitant community of Albergaria-a-Velha, around 60 kilometers south of Porto, the flames engulfed at least two houses. Mayor Antonio Loureiro was quoted by the newspaper "Público" as saying that several evacuations had already been started. The smoke had darkened the skies of the regional capital Aveiro and other municipalities in this coastal region, the paper wrote.