Pilgrimage column for fuel nostalgics on Jakominiplatz

Surviving 40 years as a temporary solution

Soon after the country's very first petrol station opened on Jakominiplatz (others soon followed on Lendplatz and Griesplatz), the first critical voices were heard. The nearby Konditorei Straff - located in today's Sorger premises - feared for its business due to fumes and explosive substances and mobilized an early "citizens' movement", as Eberhart explains. At least this prevented a planned expansion of capacity. The petrol station, run by former racing driver Heinrich Haas and cinema owner Karl Löffler, was originally only licensed for ten years but managed to survive until it was demolished in 1964.