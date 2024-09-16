US court decides fate of TikTok

U-turn by Trump

According to its own statements, the current US government is seeking an end to Chinese control of TikTok due to security concerns, but not a ban. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had tried in vain to ban TikTok during his time in office. A few weeks ago, however, he made a U-turn and spoke out in favor of preserving the platform. He uses TikTok as a medium to win over young voters. His opponent, current US Vice President Kamala Harris, is also active on the platform.