Impending ban
US court decides fate of TikTok
In the middle of the US presidential election campaign, judges are deliberating whether to ban TikTok. On Monday, a federal appeals court began hearing the appeal filed by the short video platform and its parent company ByteDance against a corresponding US law.
The two companies see this as a violation of their 170 million US users' right to freedom of expression. "It is a radical departure from this country's tradition of promoting an open internet."
The US Department of Justice, on the other hand, regards TikTok as a risk to national security. Due to the company's proximity to the government in Beijing, the agency fears data espionage and the manipulation of public opinion. TikTok and ByteDance have always rejected these accusations.
Deadline until January 19
Nevertheless, the US Congress passed a law in the spring that forces ByteDance to sell TikTok's US business by January 19. Otherwise, the short video app, which is particularly popular with young people, will be banned. This deadline can be extended by three months if the transaction is close to completion by this date.
"Sale not possible"
A sale is "neither technologically, economically nor legally" possible and would lead to an unprecedented ban without a court ruling, ByteDance argued. Both the plaintiffs and the US Department of Justice have asked the appeal judges for a decision by December 6 so that the Supreme Court can rule on a possible appeal before the sales deadline expires.
U-turn by Trump
According to its own statements, the current US government is seeking an end to Chinese control of TikTok due to security concerns, but not a ban. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump had tried in vain to ban TikTok during his time in office. A few weeks ago, however, he made a U-turn and spoke out in favor of preserving the platform. He uses TikTok as a medium to win over young voters. His opponent, current US Vice President Kamala Harris, is also active on the platform.
