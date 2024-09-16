A bitter year for LASK’s unlucky player!

Lawal now made his comeback against the blue and whites. It only lasted 56 minutes and so the confounded year continues. As a result, the confident back, who always shines with his calm and composure, will now not only miss countless games for LASK, who are currently in poor form, but will also not be an issue for the next ÖFB international matches in his home town of Linz. "Tobias will receive every support from us and will certainly come back strong," says coach and sporting director Markus Schopp.