Lawal missing for weeks
A bitter year for LASK’s unlucky player!
Not only the 0:1 in the derby against Blau-Weiß Linz hurts LASK. After thorough examinations, it has now emerged that they will have to do without goalkeeper Tobias Lawal for weeks. It's another bitter setback for the unlucky Linz player in the cursed year 2024!
It was extremely painful, LASK's 0:1 defeat in the derby against Blau-Weiß Linz! And not just in sporting terms, but also because they will now have to do without first-choice goalkeeper Tobi Lawal for another few weeks. The 24-year-old goalkeeper had to be substituted after 54 minutes in the regional duel after injuring himself in an unintentional knock-down.
Torn muscle in the front thigh
The bitter diagnosis for Lawal came on Monday morning: after extensive examinations, a muscle tear in the front thigh was diagnosed, which is being treated with conservative therapy. According to the club, he will be out for several weeks, depending on the healing process.
This is yet another bitter setback for the likeable goalkeeper in the confounded year 2024! Which had gone almost perfectly in the first half of the year. With strong performances at LASK, Lawal was nominated for the provisional squad for the European Championship in Germany by ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick.
"It was a lifelong dream come true for him," said his proud sister Linda in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper at the time. A few days later, the first major disillusionment set in: Rapid goalkeeper Niklas Hedl was given preference over the Black & White goalkeeper, meaning Lawal could only watch the European Championships on TV.
Another injury shock on comeback
With strong performances for Linz, the goalkeeper wanted to play his way back into Rangnick's sights this season, before the next setback followed. While warming up for the Europa League play-off clash against FCSB Bucharest, the goalkeeper suffered an injury to the back of his thigh.
Lawal now made his comeback against the blue and whites. It only lasted 56 minutes and so the confounded year continues. As a result, the confident back, who always shines with his calm and composure, will now not only miss countless games for LASK, who are currently in poor form, but will also not be an issue for the next ÖFB international matches in his home town of Linz. "Tobias will receive every support from us and will certainly come back strong," says coach and sporting director Markus Schopp.
