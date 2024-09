Posch makes it into the top 10 in Talence

High jump as crucial point

The weekend certainly had some highlights for Posch. She won the 200 meters in 23.93 seconds and achieved the third-best distance of all starters in the long jump with 6.16 meters. And she did not lose much in the 100 meter hurdles, shot put and javelin throw either. However, the high jump proved to be the sticking point, where she only managed 1.60 meters and thus lost 94 points on her personal best of 1.68 meters.