Unexpected bankruptcies
Bitter! Both Ländle clubs miss out on Cup promotion
Two years ago, Altach were beaten by St. Pölten in the Cup final. Last season, they at least made it to the quarter-finals, where they lost 2:1 at home to Austria Vienna. Nobody in Rheindorf expected the Cup journey to end in round two at Bergheim this year
"We scored the goals we conceded ourselves," summed up a baffled Bernhard Summer. The coach had to watch as the hosts - who had recently lost seven times in a row to Altach - went in front through Krassnig in the 22nd minute. Eight minutes later, a short back pass led to a penalty - a gift that Orkic gratefully accepted for the Bergheim side.
When Julia Kofler scored the equalizer seconds before the break, there was renewed hope, but his ladies were no longer able to pull the cart out of the mud. "One team really wanted to win today," said Summer. "And unfortunately it wasn't us. It's very disappointing, but we simply didn't earn promotion with this performance."
Full concentration on the league
The cup season is also over for Dornbirn, who were beaten 3:1 (1-2) by second-division side Wacker Innsbruck. "That's what happens when you make your opponents strong," said an annoyed SPG coach Klaus Stocker. "The goals we conceded came precisely from situations that we had actually addressed beforehand."
The relegated Bundesliga side from Tyrol also proved to be highly efficient. "They had four shots on goal and scored three," said Stocker, who was annoyed about the cup exit but immediately turned his focus back to the Bundesliga, where a home game against Kleinmünchen/BW Linz awaits next Sunday. "That will be a crucial game in terms of the rest of the fall season and certainly not an easy task after the defeat here," said Stocker.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
