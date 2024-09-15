Bitter! Both Ländle clubs miss out on Cup promotion

The relegated Bundesliga side from Tyrol also proved to be highly efficient. "They had four shots on goal and scored three," said Stocker, who was annoyed about the cup exit but immediately turned his focus back to the Bundesliga, where a home game against Kleinmünchen/BW Linz awaits next Sunday. "That will be a crucial game in terms of the rest of the fall season and certainly not an easy task after the defeat here," said Stocker.