Roadblock ignored: Driver got stuck

More rain again from Monday

What worries the hydrologists more, however, is the forecast from Monday afternoon. "That's when it's supposed to start raining more heavily again and you also have to keep a close eye on the effects of the rising snow line," says Peneder. The situation was particularly tense on Sunday morning in the district of Perg in the east of the province. In Perg, the Naarn flooded several areas in the municipal area, and numerous sandbags were used to protect residential properties and parts of the town center.