4500 Salzburg residents waiting for affordable housing

"It is crucial that we create affordable housing," says City Vice Mayor Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus). He believes that affordable housing is a "cornerstone of social cohesion in the city", especially in view of the current sharp rise in rents. Dankl calculates that 1,000 subsidized apartments would have to be built each year to cover the entire demand. There is also hardly any supply for large families of up to ten people.