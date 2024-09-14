Three showcase projects for climate-friendly mobility

Mobility is known to be the biggest obstacle in Vorarlberg on the road to "Energy Autonomy 2050". The number of private vehicles is still increasing, the majority of which are still powered by combustion engines. Or as Daniel Zadra (Greens), the state councillor responsible, puts it: "Although we are breaking climate ticket records in Vorarlberg and 50 percent of all journeys are being made on foot, by bike or by public transport for the first time, we are still a long way from reaching our goal."