No more cents from Vienna for Russia’s war

Around 80 percent of domestic gas consumption is still covered by Russian gas. Although gas consumption in Austria has fallen significantly since Russia's attack on Ukraine, Russia is still the most important source for Austria. But no longer for Vienna in the future. Wien Energie will be withdrawing from Russian natural gas by 2025. This affects both the supply to private and commercial customers as well as the operation of power plants and district heating. Wien Energie is therefore the first Austrian energy service provider and one of the largest gas consumers and suppliers to cover its own gas requirements entirely from alternative sources, primarily from the North Sea.