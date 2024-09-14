Bundesliga in the ticker:
Dortmund vs. Heidenheim – LIVE copy from 20:30
Third matchday in the German Bundesliga. Holstein Kiel host FC Bayern, we will be reporting live from 6.30pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
"He's in," announced Bayern coach Vincent Kompany before the final training session in reference to Sané. The key player has had a difficult year so far in 2024. In the second half of last season, he constantly played with pain in his pubic bone. The 28-year-old also struggled at the home European Championships and was unable to make a major impact in his appearances. He is now said to be pain-free and fit.
Bayern have won their first three competitive games under Vincent Kompany (the last time Hansi Flick managed this), but as in the previous season, they are "only" the hunters: Bayern are second behind Heidenheim. Meanwhile, promoted Kiel are still without a point after two matchdays (like the promoted teams last season).
"Leroy played a really good first half of last season and scored a lot of points. He then fought his way through, gritted his teeth and tried to help the team. I got to know him as a fighter," said sporting director Christoph Freund. Bayern want to add another win to their six-point start in Kiel. "We won't make a difference whether it's Kiel or Leverkusen," said Kompany.
Fun fact: In January 2021, the then second-division side Kiel decided the only competitive match to date against Bayern in the DFB Cup (on penalties).
