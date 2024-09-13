Unterberger Group
Cars and real estate: in the black despite the difficult situation
The Unterberger family from Kufstein won't let anything get them down. The group is not under - but over the hill with its figures: They show a clear plus. And the family is therefore satisfied.
The Unterberger family of entrepreneurs from Kufstein is on a positive note at the annual balance sheet meeting. Despite difficult conditions in both the real estate and automotive sectors in which they operate, they have achieved a plus. Group turnover of 530 million euros exceeds that of the previous year by 80 million euros.
The company was also able to recruit new employees, with the number increasing from 728 to 790, including 140 apprentices who are being trained.
Even in years with 'easier' conditions, we did our homework and constantly looked for potential for improvement.
Dieter Unterberger
14 percent increase in car sales
5113 new and used cars were sold by the Unterberger family in the first half of the year, an increase of around 14 percent. By comparison, the Tyrolean car trade as a whole only recorded an increase of three percent.
20 car dealerships, two body centers
The company now operates 20 car dealerships, two of which are purely body centers. In late summer last year, the company entered into a 50% partnership with BMW Thum in Lienz, adding the new Fiat brand to BMW and, for the first time, the truck division and a mechanical engineering company, MAN.
As we have been training apprentices since the company was founded in 1976, we also began to take the topic of 'employer branding' seriously more than ten years ago and were therefore ahead of our time.
Dieter Unterberger
Two of the cornerstones are sustainability and employee satisfaction. The latter is particularly important in times of a shortage of skilled workers. "Since we have been training apprentices since the company was founded in 1976, we started to take the topic of employer branding seriously more than ten years ago and were therefore ahead of our time. We are now benefiting from this and it is fair to say that the personnel situation has calmed down somewhat for us at the moment," explains Dieter Unterberger.
More innovations in e-mobility
When asked about the future of e-mobility, the entrepreneurs are confident, but innovations are needed and the comparison between Germany and Austria clearly shows where funding is being provided.
