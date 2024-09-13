Cars and real estate: in the black despite the difficult situation

Two of the cornerstones are sustainability and employee satisfaction. The latter is particularly important in times of a shortage of skilled workers. "Since we have been training apprentices since the company was founded in 1976, we started to take the topic of employer branding seriously more than ten years ago and were therefore ahead of our time. We are now benefiting from this and it is fair to say that the personnel situation has calmed down somewhat for us at the moment," explains Dieter Unterberger.