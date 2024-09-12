Tax consultant and law firm help

The Management Board has decided to provide professional support to ensure that the matter is fully clarified and investigated. To this end, a tax consultancy firm has been commissioned to determine the actual extent of the damage and a law firm to provide legal representation.

No impact on projects

It is already clear that the continuation of business is guaranteed. All projects and events of the Leader Region Mühlviertler Kernland can be carried out as planned. This ensures that the sponsored associations and project participants will not suffer any disadvantages.