Invoices falsified
After 16 years, the regional association "Mühlviertler Kernland" is parting ways with its managing director. The 58-year-old is accused of cheating on invoices. The damage is said to be in the six-figure euro range. A tax consultancy firm was commissioned to determine the actual extent of the damage.
"The board of the Mühlviertler Kernland regional association has decided to terminate the employment relationship with the managing director due to the suspicion of serious malversation," explains chairman Fritz Robeischl, who is also the ÖVP mayor of Pregarten. He is now also taking over the interim management of the association.
What happened? In the course of a routine project audit by the responsible department of the province of Upper Austria, deficiencies were discovered in a project of the Leader Region Mühlviertler Kernland. The association's board immediately initiated an in-depth audit of this and other projects. An extraordinary audit took place last Friday, September 6, in Freistadt with the assistance of an external expert and revealed suspicions of serious malversation by the management.
Far-reaching resolutions
At a further Board meeting on September 10, the audit results were reported on and far-reaching resolutions were passed unanimously. The employment relationship with the Managing Director was terminated with immediate effect. The former managing director is presumed innocent.
Tax consultant and law firm help
The Management Board has decided to provide professional support to ensure that the matter is fully clarified and investigated. To this end, a tax consultancy firm has been commissioned to determine the actual extent of the damage and a law firm to provide legal representation.
No impact on projects
It is already clear that the continuation of business is guaranteed. All projects and events of the Leader Region Mühlviertler Kernland can be carried out as planned. This ensures that the sponsored associations and project participants will not suffer any disadvantages.
