For patients at risk
Corona tests in doctors’ surgeries free of charge from October
After months of negotiations, social insurance and the Medical Association have finally reached an agreement: From October, high-risk patients can be tested for a corona infection free of charge in doctors' surgeries.
"Just in time for the fall season, the risk group is protected. The free tests provide the basis for a decision on the use of Paxlovid," said Peter Lehner, Co-Chairman of the Conference of Social Insurance Institutions.
Prerequisite for Paxlovid administration
"I am glad that we can now quickly start free testing again. In the event of a Covid infection, this means that we can once again help at-risk groups to obtain a drug free of charge that can spare them a severe course and also reduce the likelihood of long Covid," said Edgar Wutscher, Vice President of the Austrian Medical Association and Federal Chairman of the Curia of General Practitioners.
Doctors receive twelve euros from social insurance for a corona test in the practice and a further 13 euros for a consultation on possible treatment with Paxlovid.
Medical association warns, ministry takes the temperature
Following the warning of a "catastrophic corona situation" from the Vienna Medical Association, the Ministry of Health gave the all-clear on Wednesday. The situation is similar to that of the previous year and there is "not too much cause for concern", said Katharina Reich, Director General for Public Health, on Ö1's "Mittagsjournal" program.
