Athletics duo in the Diamonds League final

Weißhaidinger already has two second places from a final on his business card - from Brussels 2019 and Zurich 2022. "I've been able to train very well over the last few days. Physically, I feel in top shape. In terms of throwing, it will be challenging at the end of the season. There's also no denying a certain amount of fatigue. But my goal is to finish in the top 3. That's what I'm still missing this year." And the prizes at the final are also higher than at a "normal" Diamond League meeting. The winner will receive 30,000 dollars, second place 12,000 and third place 7,000 dollars.