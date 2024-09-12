Tug-of-war over VAMED shares continues

More transparency desired

He is surprised by Fürst's statement that the sale is to take place at the end of September. However, the articles of association state that the purchase of the VAMED shares is to be offered in the form of a notarial deed. "The foundation would have one month to accept this offer, after which this takeover right would expire," explains Fazekas. He is pushing for more transparency in this matter. "We want to know exactly what Fürst knew and what steps he has taken so far," says the ÖVP regional managing director.