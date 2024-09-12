ÖVP vs. SPÖ
Tug-of-war over VAMED shares continues
The sale of VAMED shares continues to cause a stir. What did Roland Fürst know? The ÖVP is now submitting a written question to the state. They would like to see more transparency in the matter.
As reported, SPÖ parliamentary group chairman Roland Fürst had severely criticized the federal government in the VAMED case. The ÖVP Burgenland responded to this. "While Fürst is demanding that others stop the sale, he himself has so far remained inactive. He sits on a ticket from the state of Burgenland on the supervisory body of the Anton Proksch Institute Foundation. This so-called board of trustees could decide to take over the VAMED shares. But nothing has happened," counters ÖVP regional managing director Patrik Fazekas.
More transparency desired
He is surprised by Fürst's statement that the sale is to take place at the end of September. However, the articles of association state that the purchase of the VAMED shares is to be offered in the form of a notarial deed. "The foundation would have one month to accept this offer, after which this takeover right would expire," explains Fazekas. He is pushing for more transparency in this matter. "We want to know exactly what Fürst knew and what steps he has taken so far," says the ÖVP regional managing director.
Written inquiry
A written question was sent to the provincial government. Here are a few of the most important points: Which body of the Province of Burgenland decided to appoint Dr. Roland Fürst to the Board of Trustees of the Anton Proksch Institute Foundation? How long has he been a member of the Board of Trustees? How many meetings has he attended? Has the province nominated a substitute member if Fürst is unable to attend? Has the Foundation received any commissions, grants or other benefits from the state? There are six weeks to answer these questions.
