Local grocer goes out of business: head of the village as “shopping taxi driver”

Grocery chain gives up location

A profitability analysis by the food company is said to have shown that the location in Pucking could not be run profitably, which means that it is being given up. One possible reason for the withdrawal could, of course, be Altof's promising plans for the future. "It is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain the basic infrastructure, which is why we want to build a community center in Pucking with a local supermarket, bank, doctors and apartments. We have already initiated the rezoning of the area where it is to be built," emphasizes the head of the village.