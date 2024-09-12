Slump noticeable on the Carinthian real estate market

However, the horrendous figures don't just affect single-family houses and apartments. "The housing billion never reached the buyers. The government must react. There are a lot of new-build apartments in Klagenfurt, but the market is more than dead due to tough lending conditions. In Villach, Infineon is bringing in a lot of people who will need apartments for many years. That's why the situation there looks a little better," says Dohr in an interview with "Krone". "Curiously, the situation is better for second-hand apartments, where other criteria apply."