1.12 per mille
Drunk driver sped away from the police at 160 km/h
At 160 km/h, a drunk 40-year-old woman chased the police in Mehrnbach and St. Johann am Walde for a total of twelve kilometers. In the end, she wanted to flee on foot, but was stopped in the forest: 1.12 per mille, driving license gone.
At around 9.15 p.m. on Wednesday, a police patrol in Mehrnbach became aware of a car driving at excessive speed along the L503 Oberinnviertler Landesstraße in Riegerting at the junction with the L1065. The officers took up the chase, but the 40-year-old driver from the Braunau district disregarded all attempts to stop and tried to speed off.
Fleeing at up to 160 km/h
The pursuit continued for twelve kilometers through several local areas, with the driver performing several risky driving maneuvers at permanently excessive speeds of up to 160 km/h. In St. Johann am Walde, the woman finally took an abrupt right turn off the L1061 onto an unpaved forest road. The driver stopped her vehicle there and left it to continue her escape on foot off the forest road.
She then continued on foot
The officers also followed the woman on foot and were able to stop her after a few meters in the forest. Due to the clear symptoms of alcoholization, an alcohol test was carried out on the 40-year-old. The result was 1.12 per mille. The driver was reported to the authorities for several administrative offenses. Her driver's license was temporarily confiscated on the spot.
