“Opening up” our rivers again for more natural areas

Tributaries increase the wetlands

In the environmental organization's reservoir, only the boulder sections along a few hundred metres of the banks of the March were removed, allowing seven tributaries to be reconnected to the main river. Even expert Jurien Westerhof is amazed at the consequences for flora and fauna: "After just a short time, plants have reclaimed the newly created habitats. And after just one and a half years, the number of juvenile fish there has tripled!"