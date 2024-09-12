WWF project on March
“Opening up” our rivers again for more natural areas
Before the renaturation, the banks of the March were "graveled" - now green nature reigns: WWF demonstrated on the border river how fauna and flora can spread again simply by removing boulder barriers. Floods also have a positive effect: The soil absorbs more water and retains the precious moisture for longer in dry conditions.
Around 200 square kilometers of additional floodplain landscape could be created if the banks were reworked in a near-natural way and tributaries reintegrated along just 60 kilometers: WWF Austria has used the border river March as an example to determine the potential that floodplain rivers in particular offer through renaturation measures.
Tributaries increase the wetlands
In the environmental organization's reservoir, only the boulder sections along a few hundred metres of the banks of the March were removed, allowing seven tributaries to be reconnected to the main river. Even expert Jurien Westerhof is amazed at the consequences for flora and fauna: "After just a short time, plants have reclaimed the newly created habitats. And after just one and a half years, the number of juvenile fish there has tripled!"
Rivers become protective refuges for fauna and flora - we have shown this using the example of March. The natural areas protect against flood water and store it.
Joschka Brangs, Sprecher des WWF Österreich
Considering that only 14 percent of Austria's riverbanks are still ecologically intact and 90 percent of the original moorland areas have been destroyed, well-planned and targeted, coordinated measures such as those on the March would have an enormously positive impact, adds the nature conservation organization.
Not only fauna and flora benefit
And not just for the environment: new natural areas provide a large flood buffer. In addition, increased areas of wetland create important water reservoirs during droughts. "This is why they should also be a national priority for implementation, which will be made mandatory by the EU in just under two years' time," emphasizes WWF spokesperson Joschka Brangs.
