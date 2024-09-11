City of Salzburg
New toddler groups and 20 additional teachers
The challenges in kindergartens continue to increase. The staff shortage is great. Because money is now flowing from the federal government to the federal states, the city of Salzburg is also stepping up its expansion. New toddler groups are planned. In addition, 20 positions are being funded for teachers who are training at the same time.
"With the approximately five million euros that the city of Salzburg will receive annually until 2028, we will expand childcare places, create new spatial capacities and launch a personnel offensive," says Salzburg's mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ).
Biggest gaps are for under-threes
The focus of the planned expansion projects is on the under-threes. The plans in detail:
- The childcare facility on Aignerstraße with two toddler groups is in the planning stage. Construction is scheduled to start in 2025.
- Expansion of the Liefering 1 facility: Two toddler groups will be added. Start of construction: probably 2025.
- The kindergarten at the Dossenweg project on Berchtesgadner Straße with four new groups is under construction.
Outlook for new construction and expansion of facilities in the coming years:
- Addition of two groups in Josefiau
- Conversion on Alpenstrasse to three toddler groups
- New Itzling I building with eight groups
- New Kleingmain building with four kindergarten groups and two toddler groups
- Expansion in Schallmoos with two toddler groups
- General refurbishment of Parsch with expansion to four groups
- New building at the Stieglgründe residential project with four groups
We want to pay not only the school costs for in-service training, but also the fifty percent reduction in wages.
Jutta Kodat, Amtsleiterin für Schulen und Kinderbetreuungseinrichtung im Magistrat Salzburg
Staffing offensive in municipal kindergartens
The City of Salzburg is also looking for solutions to the staff shortage and is breaking new ground: In a first step, 20 additional positions will be created in the area of elementary education. The staff will then be employed 100% by the city, while at the same time undergoing training as a specialist in elementary education and can be released from work for up to 50%. This is primarily intended to motivate people who already work in a municipal kindergarten, but also those who are looking to change careers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
