New toddler groups and 20 additional teachers

Staffing offensive in municipal kindergartens

The City of Salzburg is also looking for solutions to the staff shortage and is breaking new ground: In a first step, 20 additional positions will be created in the area of elementary education. The staff will then be employed 100% by the city, while at the same time undergoing training as a specialist in elementary education and can be released from work for up to 50%. This is primarily intended to motivate people who already work in a municipal kindergarten, but also those who are looking to change careers.