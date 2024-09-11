On the trail of quantum physics
“Coincidence often plays a major role in findings”
Since Anton Zeilinger was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics, quantum physics has at least become a household name for a larger part of the population. The institute in Tyrol is celebrating its birthday this year. The "Krone" paid a visit. One of the founders talks about the beginnings.
Anton Zeilinger was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2022 for his research in the field of quantum teleportation. He also conducted research in Innsbruck for nine years. To mark the award, a Tyrolean editor paid a visit to the physicists there.
Quantum physics in a nutshell
Quantum physics describes the laws of nature at the atomic and subatomic level and also predicts the properties of much larger systems. Without it, we would not have computers, smartphones, lasers or solar cells.
This year, the Institute of Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI) is celebrating its 20th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the "Tiroler Krone" once again visited the campus in the west of the provincial capital.
The foundations were laid in the 1990s
One of the founders and directors of the IQOQI is Rudolf Grimm. He remembers the beginnings: "There were already some great successes in quantum physics in the 1990s. Anton Zeilinger was still here at the time, as were Peter Zoller and Rainer Blatt. It was a time in which many things developed. A very important step, however, was the founding of a special research area, which was funded by the Austrian Science Fund FWF. At that time, working groups from Innsbruck and Vienna were brought together. We were later able to convince the Academy of Sciences of this concept. The Academy then founded the Quantum Institute with parts in Innsbruck and Vienna."
This foundation took place in collaboration with the University of Innsbruck, with which the cooperation still works excellently today.
When asked about the milestones of the past two decades, Grimm says that there have been many.
Enough time for creativity is a challenge
The physicist mentions quantum teleportation, quantum logic, Bose-Einstein condensates, fermionic condensates and much more. "I could list 50 highlights and I still wouldn't be finished."
One challenge is finding enough time to be creative. This is often difficult in day-to-day research.
Rudolf Grimm
Grimm does highlight one breakthrough. "We were able to create the first Bose-Einstein condensate with caesium atoms. Many renowned groups had not succeeded in doing this before. It is a very recalcitrant type of atom, so to speak. We have managed to find a way around this."
Facts and figures
- The Institute of Quantum Optics and Quantum Information was founded in 2004.
- On September 16, the 20th anniversary will be celebrated in the main building of the University of Innsbruck. Four Nobel Prize winners, including Anton Zeilinger, will be taking part.
- A scientific conference will be held in the following days.
- On Friday, September 20, there will be an open day to introduce the public to the world of quantum physics. From 1.30 p.m. to 5 p.m., interested visitors of all ages can take a close look at the laboratories.
The physics professor cites time as one of the particular challenges in day-to-day research. "Finding enough time to be creative is often difficult. Otherwise, of course, the experiments all involve a lot of technology. It also takes a lot of time to search for errors."
"There are also golden days and weeks in research"
But there are also "golden days and weeks when everything works and you get wonderful results". According to Grimm, research is currently focusing on quantum logic, quantum simulation and quantum computers. "A lot of progress is currently being made here." In some areas, a breakthrough is also imminent, the physicist reveals.
We will pursue goals and achieve them safely, but also make chance discoveries along the way.
Rudolf Grimm
What headlines the media can look forward to in the next 20 years "cannot be predicted. Chance plays a major role in many discoveries. You do an experiment and suddenly discover completely new and unexpected things. I believe this will continue to be the case in the future. We will pursue and achieve goals, but we will also continue to make chance discoveries.
By the way: IQOQI does not yet have a motto. "We've never formulated one. Maybe we should do that one day." There would be a good opportunity to do so at the birthday celebrations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.