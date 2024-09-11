“Coincidence often plays a major role in findings”

The foundations were laid in the 1990s

One of the founders and directors of the IQOQI is Rudolf Grimm. He remembers the beginnings: "There were already some great successes in quantum physics in the 1990s. Anton Zeilinger was still here at the time, as were Peter Zoller and Rainer Blatt. It was a time in which many things developed. A very important step, however, was the founding of a special research area, which was funded by the Austrian Science Fund FWF. At that time, working groups from Innsbruck and Vienna were brought together. We were later able to convince the Academy of Sciences of this concept. The Academy then founded the Quantum Institute with parts in Innsbruck and Vienna."