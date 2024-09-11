The jazz elite meets for a glass of wine

Klezmer in the lounge and a mega-talent

Of course, this year's Jazz Lounge with free admission is also back at Café Rosegger on Leibnitz main square. The two gentlemen from New Klezmer Reloaded will be showing just how versatile klezmer music can be on Saturday from 12 noon. And a very special talent will be paying his respects on Saturday at 6.30 pm in the Hugo Wolf Saal: János Egri Jr. is not only winning endless jazz prizes, he is also breaking new ground in Leibnitz together with his father on bass. Immediately afterwards, Jacques Schwarz-Bart pays homage to New York's Harlem district with his quintet, which includes the extraordinary, Grammy-winning singer Malika Tirolien.