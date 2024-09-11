Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

SPÖ round-up

Election campaign, care and selling out the homeland

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 06:00

Times are getting tougher in the political arena. "Hand out criticism and take it" is currently high culture. Now the Reds are forging ahead. The sale of the VAMED shares is still in the spotlight. 

comment0 Kommentare

The mood is tense ahead of the owners' meeting in the VAMED case on Monday. The assessment of the situation by the Anton Proksch Institute, one of Europe's leading addiction clinics, 60 percent of which is owned by VAMED and 40 percent by a foundation, is highly critical.

To date, the Board of Trustees, which includes representatives of the City of Vienna, the Chamber of Labor, the ÖGK and the Province of Burgenland, has not received any information or documentation on the rumored sale of the VAMED shares to the French private equity company PAI, as is noted with astonishment.

Heated debates about the sale of VAMED shares
"No meeting of the Board of Trustees has yet been announced, although the sale is due to take place at the end of September," points out SPÖ party chairman Roland Fürst, who sits on the committee for the state of Burgenland.

He wants to make a strong appeal to his colleagues on the Board of Trustees to also vote against the sale. At the initiative of the SPÖ party, a resolution against the sale of VAMED has already been passed by almost all parties in the state parliament session in June, with only the ÖVP voting against it.

Zitat Icon

I am using every opportunity to prevent the sale of sensitive healthcare infrastructure. Anything else would be fatal.

(Bild: SPÖ Bgld.)

Roland Fürst (SPÖ), Mitglied im Kuratorium der Anton-Proksch-Stiftung

Bild: SPÖ Bgld.

Further turmoil surrounding VAMED
The political headwind from Burgenland has not only caused displeasure at VAMED AG and the parent company, there is also great anger at the Pannonian cross-shots around ÖBAG. "The fact is, privatization brings no improvement in the sensitive rehabilitation and care sector. On the contrary! Profit-oriented corporations are driving the sell-off," warns Fürst. The province of Burgenland will convert the entire care sector to non-profit status, he announces. "The federal government has the power to stop the sale of VAMED to a French hedge fund, but it is not doing so," rages Fürst.

"Burgenland not good enough for some politicians"
His successor as SPÖ regional manager, Jasmin Puchwein, has harsh words for the FPÖ. "Alexander Petschnig and Norbert Hofer are primarily aiming for offices in Vienna in the National Council elections. If they don't get their desired positions, Burgenland is good enough, so they are a stopgap." Puchwein's harsh criticism relates to information that is doing the rounds in the FPÖ. She is looking forward to the reactions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf