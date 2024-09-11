SPÖ round-up
Election campaign, care and selling out the homeland
Times are getting tougher in the political arena. "Hand out criticism and take it" is currently high culture. Now the Reds are forging ahead. The sale of the VAMED shares is still in the spotlight.
The mood is tense ahead of the owners' meeting in the VAMED case on Monday. The assessment of the situation by the Anton Proksch Institute, one of Europe's leading addiction clinics, 60 percent of which is owned by VAMED and 40 percent by a foundation, is highly critical.
To date, the Board of Trustees, which includes representatives of the City of Vienna, the Chamber of Labor, the ÖGK and the Province of Burgenland, has not received any information or documentation on the rumored sale of the VAMED shares to the French private equity company PAI, as is noted with astonishment.
Heated debates about the sale of VAMED shares
"No meeting of the Board of Trustees has yet been announced, although the sale is due to take place at the end of September," points out SPÖ party chairman Roland Fürst, who sits on the committee for the state of Burgenland.
He wants to make a strong appeal to his colleagues on the Board of Trustees to also vote against the sale. At the initiative of the SPÖ party, a resolution against the sale of VAMED has already been passed by almost all parties in the state parliament session in June, with only the ÖVP voting against it.
I am using every opportunity to prevent the sale of sensitive healthcare infrastructure. Anything else would be fatal.
Roland Fürst (SPÖ), Mitglied im Kuratorium der Anton-Proksch-Stiftung
Bild: SPÖ Bgld.
Further turmoil surrounding VAMED
The political headwind from Burgenland has not only caused displeasure at VAMED AG and the parent company, there is also great anger at the Pannonian cross-shots around ÖBAG. "The fact is, privatization brings no improvement in the sensitive rehabilitation and care sector. On the contrary! Profit-oriented corporations are driving the sell-off," warns Fürst. The province of Burgenland will convert the entire care sector to non-profit status, he announces. "The federal government has the power to stop the sale of VAMED to a French hedge fund, but it is not doing so," rages Fürst.
"Burgenland not good enough for some politicians"
His successor as SPÖ regional manager, Jasmin Puchwein, has harsh words for the FPÖ. "Alexander Petschnig and Norbert Hofer are primarily aiming for offices in Vienna in the National Council elections. If they don't get their desired positions, Burgenland is good enough, so they are a stopgap." Puchwein's harsh criticism relates to information that is doing the rounds in the FPÖ. She is looking forward to the reactions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.