Election campaign, care and selling out the homeland

Further turmoil surrounding VAMED

The political headwind from Burgenland has not only caused displeasure at VAMED AG and the parent company, there is also great anger at the Pannonian cross-shots around ÖBAG. "The fact is, privatization brings no improvement in the sensitive rehabilitation and care sector. On the contrary! Profit-oriented corporations are driving the sell-off," warns Fürst. The province of Burgenland will convert the entire care sector to non-profit status, he announces. "The federal government has the power to stop the sale of VAMED to a French hedge fund, but it is not doing so," rages Fürst.