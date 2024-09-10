Political appearances at police show on Salzburgring

Edtstadler: "The police are world class."

From the traffic inspectorate and district police to special units such as Cobra or the criminal investigation department, the spectrum is diverse and attractive. This is also confirmed by the resignation figures. Wolfsgruber: "Once people join us, they usually stay. Unnatural departures - such as resignations - are rare." The police don't have more than twelve departures a year. In terms of personnel, the force is well staffed. Edtstadler even considers the police force to be "world class", especially in an international comparison.