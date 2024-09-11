SSM kick-off
Fencer shows off her piano skills ahead of the new school year
The SSM invited all students to the start of the new school year. The special achievements of numerous athletes were presented. At the beginning, fencer Laetizia Mack showed that she also has a lot to offer musically.
Off to the new school year! That was also the motto for the SSM pupils on Monday. The participants in the school sports model were welcomed by the entire team at the start. Managing Director Thomas Wörz appealed to everyone: "Those who are willing to work on themselves around the clock within the scope of their talent will succeed. It is important to train diligently."
One athlete also impressed with a musical interlude: fencer Laetizia Mack (ASVÖ Fencing Club Salzburg) played a piece on the piano to get everyone in the mood for the new school year. Wörz was also amazed. In sporting terms, she won bronze at the U17 national championships last school year.
In addition to her, numerous other athletes were honored for their achievements. One of them was AC Wals wrestler Kristian Cikel, who starts the new national league season with his team on Saturday: "I want to be well prepared for that." Karateka Emma Schütze also has a highlight coming up: like her coach Alisa Buchinger, she will be competing in the Series A tournament at home in Salzburg this weekend.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.