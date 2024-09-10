Diagnosis was a shock
Selena Gomez: “Can’t have babies of her own”
Seven years ago, Selena Gomez had to undergo a kidney transplant. The operation and protracted health problems had consequences. Now the singer has revealed that she "can't have her own children".
Gomez, who suffers from bipolar disorder as well as lupus (she was diagnosed with the condition in 2015), shared her personal tragedy with readers in the new issue of Vanity Fair magazine.
Baby's life would be in danger
"I've never made this public (...) but unfortunately I can't carry my own children. With all my medical problems, I would be risking my life as well as the baby's."
After receiving the very bad news from her doctor, she went through "a long period of mourning". In the meantime, however, she was "in a much better period of my life".
Video: Selena Gomez on her autoimmune disease
Surrogacy as an alternative
Although "I had other ideas", she admitted, there were "alternatives" that she had already looked into. "It's a blessing for me to know that wonderful people are making themselves available as surrogate mothers or giving their children up for adoption. These are two fantastic options for women like me who are desperate to become moms - but can't get pregnant themselves."
Selena Gomez
It's not just the dangers of lupus that mean she can't carry her baby herself. Gomez has also been very open about her mental health for years. In 2020, she outed her bipolar disorder on Miley Cyrus' Instagram Live show.
I'm looking forward to the journey as a mom, even if it's going to be a little different than I once thought. At the end of the day, I don't care how I start a family. The baby will be mine - my baby!
Selena Gomez
"At the end of the day, it doesn't matter"
The 32-year-old, who is in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, is nevertheless looking forward to starting a family one day: "I'm looking forward to the journey as a mom, even if it will be a little different than I once thought. At the end of the day, I don't care how I start a family. The baby will be mine - my baby!"
