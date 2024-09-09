With mom in Toronto
Jolie’s son Pax shows scars from serious accident
On Sunday evening, Angelina Jolie was honored with the Tribute Award at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival. The actress brought her son Pax with her to support her, who showed off the scars from his serious accident with a BMX bike on the red carpet.
At the end of July, Angelina Jolie had to worry about her son Pax. The 20-year-old had a serious fall on his BMX bike and even had to be treated in intensive care. The celebrity scion is now on the road to recovery, but the traces of the serious accident are still visible.
Pax showed scars
On Sunday evening, Pax posed with his mom Angelina on the red carpet in Toronto. With sunglasses on his nose and wearing a black suit, Jolie and Pitt's adopted son cut a really good figure.
However, deep scars were visible on his forehead, probably from the fall with the BMX bike. Pax's right arm is also still bandaged.
Jolie honored
Nevertheless, Pax didn't want to miss out on the evening at his famous mother's side. After all, Angelina Jolie, who looked like a true diva in a black Mermaid-style gown and long black gloves, was presented with the TIFF Tribute Award.
Salma Hayek introduced the award winner as "the best actress and director I've ever worked with".
In a speech, Jolie expressed her gratitude with an appeal: "In a world of broken commitments, it often seems that power, control and business are more important than protecting the fragile fabric of human rights. Now more than ever, as artists and audiences, we have the opportunity to observe and learn from world cinema."
Jolie will also be presenting her new directorial work "Without Blood" at TIFF, a war drama starring Hayek.
Blanchett paid tribute to actresses
Directors David Cronenberg and Mike Leigh as well as actresses Amy Adams, Sandra Oh and Cate Blanchett were among those honored with further tribute awards. Blanchett paid tribute to female acting greats worldwide: "We must continue to ask questions that open closed doors and be aware of our value - both creatively and financially. Because greater inclusivity on sets leads to more vibrant stories."
Over 250 international film productions will be screened at the Toronto Film Festival for ten days. Among others, the first English-language film by Spaniard Pedro Almodóvar, "The Room Next Door", which has just won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, will celebrate its North American premiere. The winning film, which is traditionally voted for by the audience at TIFF, will be announced on September 15.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
