Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"In the coming days"

Iraq: Agreement apparently reached on withdrawal of US troops

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 22:54

According to the government in Baghdad, an official document is to be signed "in the next few days" that will seal the gradual withdrawal of US troops and their allies from Iraq.

comment0 Kommentare

The withdrawal of soldiers from the US-led coalition fighting the jihadist militia Islamic State is to take place in "two stages", Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbassi said on Sunday. He hoped that the corresponding agreement would be officially signed "in the next few days".

The USA currently has around 2,500 soldiers stationed in Iraq as part of the anti-IS military coalition and 900 more in neighboring Syria. They have been in talks with Baghdad for months about a troop withdrawal, but so far no timetable has been officially announced. 

Kurdish areas also affected
The Iraqi defense minister told the Al-Hadath television station on Sunday that the coalition intends to give up its bases in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq by September 2025, according to the agreement reached. It should also leave the autonomous Kurdish regions in northern Iraq by September 2026. The anti-IS military coalition was founded in 2014 to push back the jihadist militia in Iraq and Syria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf