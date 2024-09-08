"In the coming days"
Iraq: Agreement apparently reached on withdrawal of US troops
According to the government in Baghdad, an official document is to be signed "in the next few days" that will seal the gradual withdrawal of US troops and their allies from Iraq.
The withdrawal of soldiers from the US-led coalition fighting the jihadist militia Islamic State is to take place in "two stages", Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbassi said on Sunday. He hoped that the corresponding agreement would be officially signed "in the next few days".
The USA currently has around 2,500 soldiers stationed in Iraq as part of the anti-IS military coalition and 900 more in neighboring Syria. They have been in talks with Baghdad for months about a troop withdrawal, but so far no timetable has been officially announced.
Kurdish areas also affected
The Iraqi defense minister told the Al-Hadath television station on Sunday that the coalition intends to give up its bases in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq by September 2025, according to the agreement reached. It should also leave the autonomous Kurdish regions in northern Iraq by September 2026. The anti-IS military coalition was founded in 2014 to push back the jihadist militia in Iraq and Syria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.