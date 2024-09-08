After a long silence
Cucurella meek: “…, then that’s what happens”
Spain defender Marc Cucurella has spoken out for the first time about his "Haaland song", which he sang during the celebrations for the European Championship triumph. In the end, he was punished by the Norwegian for his mockery on the pitch. "When you do something like that, that's what happens," says the Chelsea footballer, who is now humble.
"Cucurella eats paella, Cucurella drinks Estrella, Haaland trembles when Cucurella comes," sang a clearly buzzed Cucurella at the official European Championship title celebrations of the Spanish national soccer team in Madrid. The song went viral and the Spaniard was called "arrogant".
"There was a lot of attention on the song, these things happen," the Spaniard told "Efe" for the first time. For him, it had a bitter taste in the mouth anyway. Because if you tease Erling Haaland, you have to expect a response.
Haaland silences Cucurella
The Man City striker finally gave his answer in August. In City's 2-0 win over Chelsea, the Norwegian made Cucurella look old. Before making it 1-0, Haaland simply left the Spaniard standing and scored with ice-cold precision. "Cucurella is a funny guy. Last season he asked me for my jersey, this summer he's singing a song about me," Haaland teased afterwards.
Since then, Cucurella had fallen silent and did not respond to the jibes. Now the 26-year-old is humble: "I think if someone sings a song that contains Haaland's name, it's because he's a top player or a world star". The situation was over for him. Cucurella will probably not be singing about Haaland any time soon.
