“Then it’s over!” Völler announces DFB farewell

But then the association fought hard for Julian Nagelsmann as national coach in the run-up to the home European Championships, explained Völler: "And I had a good feeling that it would work out. By extending my contract, I also wanted to set an example for Julian". Both are tied to the DFB until after the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Völler was installed as sports director at the association after the botched 2022 World Cup.