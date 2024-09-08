Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The decision has been made

“Then it’s over!” Völler announces DFB farewell

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 10:16

Rudi Völler has announced an official farewell for the four DFB greats Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller and Ilkay Gündogan at one of the two remaining international matches this year. The former DFB team boss himself plans to retire as sports director at the DFB after the 2026 World Cup. "For me, of course, 2026 is the end. I actually wanted to stop now," said the 64-year-old in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.

comment0 Kommentare

But then the association fought hard for Julian Nagelsmann as national coach in the run-up to the home European Championships, explained Völler: "And I had a good feeling that it would work out. By extending my contract, I also wanted to set an example for Julian". Both are tied to the DFB until after the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Völler was installed as sports director at the association after the botched 2022 World Cup.

Farewell for the "last world champions"
The last three 2014 World Cup winners Neuer (38), Müller (34) and Kroos (34), as well as captain Gündogan (33), who also retired after the home European Championship, will be honored for their great careers in the national jersey with much applause in the stadium. "We will give our players a fitting send-off at one of our next home games and provide a beautiful and appropriate setting for the event," said Völler. 

From left: Ilkay Gündogan, Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller are all no longer part of the national team. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
From left: Ilkay Gündogan, Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller are all no longer part of the national team.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The Nations League match against the Netherlands on October 14 in the 75,000-capacity Allianz Arena in Munich is the ideal stage, especially in view of Bayern professionals Neuer and Müller as well as former Munich player Toni Kroos. The DFB's plans are moving in this direction. On November 16, the national team will also play against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Freiburg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf