The decision has been made
“Then it’s over!” Völler announces DFB farewell
Rudi Völler has announced an official farewell for the four DFB greats Manuel Neuer, Toni Kroos, Thomas Müller and Ilkay Gündogan at one of the two remaining international matches this year. The former DFB team boss himself plans to retire as sports director at the DFB after the 2026 World Cup. "For me, of course, 2026 is the end. I actually wanted to stop now," said the 64-year-old in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.
But then the association fought hard for Julian Nagelsmann as national coach in the run-up to the home European Championships, explained Völler: "And I had a good feeling that it would work out. By extending my contract, I also wanted to set an example for Julian". Both are tied to the DFB until after the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Völler was installed as sports director at the association after the botched 2022 World Cup.
Farewell for the "last world champions"
The last three 2014 World Cup winners Neuer (38), Müller (34) and Kroos (34), as well as captain Gündogan (33), who also retired after the home European Championship, will be honored for their great careers in the national jersey with much applause in the stadium. "We will give our players a fitting send-off at one of our next home games and provide a beautiful and appropriate setting for the event," said Völler.
The Nations League match against the Netherlands on October 14 in the 75,000-capacity Allianz Arena in Munich is the ideal stage, especially in view of Bayern professionals Neuer and Müller as well as former Munich player Toni Kroos. The DFB's plans are moving in this direction. On November 16, the national team will also play against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Freiburg.
