His last attempt
“Nightmare begins”: Solbaken trembles ahead of ÖFB duel
No participation in the European Championship and a clean sheet in the Nations League opener in Kazakhstan: Norwegian soccer team boss Stale Solbakken is under pressure from the Scandinavians ahead of the clash against the ÖFB team in Oslo on Monday (20:45). In Almaty on Friday, the Norwegians led by goal machine Erling Haaland, Arsenal captain Martin Ödegaard and Atletico striker Alexander Sörloth were thwarted by Kazakhstan's defence, which did not necessarily inspire euphoria in the country.
"The misery in Almaty could be the beginning of a nightmare," wrote the Norwegian daily Aftenposten, fearing a "tough fall" for Solbakken. The 56-year-old has been in charge of the Norwegians since December 2020, having previously successfully coached FC Copenhagen for many years. Norway currently occupy 50th place in the FIFA world rankings, but given the quality of the squad, more would definitely be possible. With Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa (19), BVB defender Julian Ryerson (26) and Fulham midfielder Sander Berge (26), Solbakken has other extremely talented players at his disposal.
The team boss is determined to lead Haaland and Co. to the 2026 World Cup, after which he wants to change direction. "I will do this qualification now and then most likely do something else," Solbakken emphasized before the Nations League opener. Should Norway secure a World Cup ticket, he will of course stay for the tournament. Nevertheless, he said that he had recently turned down several coaching positions at clubs that really appealed to him.
The last attempt follows
However, his full focus remains on Norway. "I am determined to make one last attempt here and then it's over," said Solbakken. There are simply too few international matches. Norway have not played in a major tournament since EURO 2000 in the Netherlands and Belgium, and previously the Scandinavians had also won a ticket to the 1998 World Cup in France with Solbakken as a player.
The statistics in the direct duel against the red-white-red certainly speak in favor of the ÖFB team. In twelve matches, there have been eight wins, two draws and two defeats. However, seven of Austria's eight victories came before 1980, after which there was a dry spell until 2020.
Four years ago, Norway and Austria also met in League B of the Nations League, with Michael Gregoritsch and Marcel Sabitzer scoring the winner in the 2-1 first leg in Oslo. Haaland scored the equalizer and his first ever international goal. In the second leg in Vienna, the Scandinavians fielded an emergency squad due to the coronavirus quarantine of many of their regular players, and the ÖFB team held on for a 1-1 draw to win the group and advance to League A.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
