Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

His last attempt

“Nightmare begins”: Solbaken trembles ahead of ÖFB duel

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 07:19

No participation in the European Championship and a clean sheet in the Nations League opener in Kazakhstan: Norwegian soccer team boss Stale Solbakken is under pressure from the Scandinavians ahead of the clash against the ÖFB team in Oslo on Monday (20:45). In Almaty on Friday, the Norwegians led by goal machine Erling Haaland, Arsenal captain Martin Ödegaard and Atletico striker Alexander Sörloth were thwarted by Kazakhstan's defence, which did not necessarily inspire euphoria in the country.

comment0 Kommentare

"The misery in Almaty could be the beginning of a nightmare," wrote the Norwegian daily Aftenposten, fearing a "tough fall" for Solbakken. The 56-year-old has been in charge of the Norwegians since December 2020, having previously successfully coached FC Copenhagen for many years. Norway currently occupy 50th place in the FIFA world rankings, but given the quality of the squad, more would definitely be possible. With Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa (19), BVB defender Julian Ryerson (26) and Fulham midfielder Sander Berge (26), Solbakken has other extremely talented players at his disposal.

The team boss is determined to lead Haaland and Co. to the 2026 World Cup, after which he wants to change direction. "I will do this qualification now and then most likely do something else," Solbakken emphasized before the Nations League opener. Should Norway secure a World Cup ticket, he will of course stay for the tournament. Nevertheless, he said that he had recently turned down several coaching positions at clubs that really appealed to him.

The last attempt follows
However, his full focus remains on Norway. "I am determined to make one last attempt here and then it's over," said Solbakken. There are simply too few international matches. Norway have not played in a major tournament since EURO 2000 in the Netherlands and Belgium, and previously the Scandinavians had also won a ticket to the 1998 World Cup in France with Solbakken as a player.

Martin Ödegaard (left), Erling Haaland (right) and Co. finally want to take part in a major tournament. (Bild: AFP/APA/Jewel SAMAD)
Martin Ödegaard (left), Erling Haaland (right) and Co. finally want to take part in a major tournament.
(Bild: AFP/APA/Jewel SAMAD)

The statistics in the direct duel against the red-white-red certainly speak in favor of the ÖFB team. In twelve matches, there have been eight wins, two draws and two defeats. However, seven of Austria's eight victories came before 1980, after which there was a dry spell until 2020.

Four years ago, Norway and Austria also met in League B of the Nations League, with Michael Gregoritsch and Marcel Sabitzer scoring the winner in the 2-1 first leg in Oslo. Haaland scored the equalizer and his first ever international goal. In the second leg in Vienna, the Scandinavians fielded an emergency squad due to the coronavirus quarantine of many of their regular players, and the ÖFB team held on for a 1-1 draw to win the group and advance to League A.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf