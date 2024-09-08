Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tourism is on the rise

“Austria must not become Spain!”

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 06:00

Tourism is increasing rapidly around the world, and there is resistance in many vacation regions. What is too much is too much: Austria therefore wants to take timely countermeasures.

comment0 Kommentare

On several occasions this summer, residents of various vacation destinations took to the barricades against the flood of tourists, especially on the Spanish vacation island of Mallorca. There is no doubt that the guests bring money into the regions and thus secure jobs, but the population still feels that their quality of life is being restricted by the crowds.

The inhabitants of the vacation island of Mallorca protested several times this year against the flood of tourists. (Bild: AFP)
The inhabitants of the vacation island of Mallorca protested several times this year against the flood of tourists.
(Bild: AFP)
Venice introduced access restrictions. (Bild: REUTERS)
Venice introduced access restrictions.
(Bild: REUTERS)

The lagoon city of Venice has even introduced entrance fees. And Austria can also look back on a record-breaking summer season in terms of the number of overnight stays ... 

Austria is very hospitable
As far as acceptance of tourists is concerned, however, the Alpine republic is quite hospitable, as the latest survey by Statistics Austria shows. For the time being! For this reason, various concepts are already being tinkered with to better direct the flow of tourists in the future.

Artificial intelligence once again in focus
Specifically, a total of 17 projects were launched a few weeks ago in order to prevent chaotic conditions like those in Spain and other tourist hotspots in Austria in the future. The well-known hotspots such as Hallstatt (Upper Austria), Dürnstein (Lower Austria), south-east Styria, the federal capital Vienna and the Seefeld region (T) are also on board.

Once again, the focus is on the use of artificial intelligence. Based on cell phone and weather data, tourists could be directed to less frequented excursion destinations, for example. Access restrictions or even entrance fees have not yet been introduced.

Zitat Icon

Entrance fees such as those in Venice are nothing more than a liberating blow and therefore not in the interests of Austria as a tourist destination.

Staatssekretärin Susanne Kraus-Winkler

The federal government is supporting the projects financially, the pot is filled with 570,000 euros. "All those responsible in tourism are working to avoid 'overtourism'. Austria must not become Spain," explains State Secretary for Tourism Susanne Kraus-Winkler (ÖVP).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Oliver Papacek
Oliver Papacek
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf