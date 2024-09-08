Tourism is on the rise
“Austria must not become Spain!”
Tourism is increasing rapidly around the world, and there is resistance in many vacation regions. What is too much is too much: Austria therefore wants to take timely countermeasures.
On several occasions this summer, residents of various vacation destinations took to the barricades against the flood of tourists, especially on the Spanish vacation island of Mallorca. There is no doubt that the guests bring money into the regions and thus secure jobs, but the population still feels that their quality of life is being restricted by the crowds.
The lagoon city of Venice has even introduced entrance fees. And Austria can also look back on a record-breaking summer season in terms of the number of overnight stays ...
Austria is very hospitable
As far as acceptance of tourists is concerned, however, the Alpine republic is quite hospitable, as the latest survey by Statistics Austria shows. For the time being! For this reason, various concepts are already being tinkered with to better direct the flow of tourists in the future.
Artificial intelligence once again in focus
Specifically, a total of 17 projects were launched a few weeks ago in order to prevent chaotic conditions like those in Spain and other tourist hotspots in Austria in the future. The well-known hotspots such as Hallstatt (Upper Austria), Dürnstein (Lower Austria), south-east Styria, the federal capital Vienna and the Seefeld region (T) are also on board.
Once again, the focus is on the use of artificial intelligence. Based on cell phone and weather data, tourists could be directed to less frequented excursion destinations, for example. Access restrictions or even entrance fees have not yet been introduced.
Entrance fees such as those in Venice are nothing more than a liberating blow and therefore not in the interests of Austria as a tourist destination.
Staatssekretärin Susanne Kraus-Winkler
The federal government is supporting the projects financially, the pot is filled with 570,000 euros. "All those responsible in tourism are working to avoid 'overtourism'. Austria must not become Spain," explains State Secretary for Tourism Susanne Kraus-Winkler (ÖVP).
