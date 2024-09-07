The ball is in the court's court
“Throw yourself into Danube”: Final act in the torture drama
Stock exchange trader Patrick S. was lured into a trap by a business partner in Kittsee (Bgld.) last year, threatened and brutally abused - but was able to flee from his tormentors. After extensive investigations, the ball is now in the court's court!
Last October, the incredible story of Patrick S. caused quite a stir. The Viennese stock exchange trader and cryptocurrency specialist was invited to Kittsee (Burgenland) by a business partner on October 13 - it was about debts amounting to around 80,000 euros.
There, however, the debtor (40) was lured into a trap: S. was shot, threatened with death and abused in the cellar. After his escape, he reported the perpetrators - as reported - and the investigation was then in full swing. The final act now reads like a crime novel.
The main suspect Jozef L. had a veritable arsenal of weapons at home. Instead of using his Heckler&Koch assault rifle or Glock 43, however, the Slovakian "only" shot the victim with a CO₂ revolver. After his arrest, L. also tried to identify himself with a fake diplomatic passport from the Order of Malta, but that didn't help either.
Death threats and a series of charges
The accusations against L. and his accomplice Jozef P. are serious. The threatening gestures in the torture cellar are clear proof of this: "You won't get out of here alive. He's my cleaner, he'll throw you in the Danube. This isn't the first time we've done this."
Following the investigation, the ball is now in the court of the public prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt. The charges include deprivation of liberty, aggravated coercion, assault and forgery.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.