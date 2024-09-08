Expert jury meets in Vienna
It’s getting exciting for the Lower Austrian Heart People!
The jury has met and the public vote is coming up soon: Once again this year, the "Krone" is looking for your everyday heroes in Lower Austria!
Goosebumps - in an absolutely positive sense - were experienced by the jury of the "Herzensmenscha" campaign at the "Krone" headquarters in Vienna. From volunteers who have completed tens of thousands of patient transports to associations that have raised hundreds of thousands of euros in donations. Volunteers and outstanding associations have been nominated in recent weeks as part of the Herzensmensch campaign. The aim is to bring people who otherwise work in the shadows to the fore and to make the social and charitable work of associations better known throughout the country.
The number of nominations reached a new record level this year. This week, the jury selected ten individuals from the shortlist to be honored at the big Herzensmensch Gala on November 8 at the St. Pölten Landhaus. It remains exciting for ten associations: The jury consisting of "Krone" editor-in-chief and publisher Dr. Christoph Dichand, "Krone" and Mediaprint managing director Gerhard Valeskini, ombudswoman and presenter Barbara Stöckl, animal expert Maggie Entenfellner, columnist Daniela Gaigg and "Krone NÖ" boss Lukas Lusetzky, the magician couple Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass, Kulturregion Managing Director Martin Lammerhuber and Head of the Volunteer Center Konrad Tiefenbacher as well as top music stars Francine Jordi and Marc Pircher (both of whom were on tour abroad and voted electronically) selected ten associations from the numerous entries.
Votes can now be cast for these groups as part of a large online voting process. "Voting will start shortly. The three best-placed clubs will receive attractive prizes. Support the clubs with your vote!" explains Lusetzky.
