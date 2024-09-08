Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Expert jury meets in Vienna

It’s getting exciting for the Lower Austrian Heart People!

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 05:50

The jury has met and the public vote is coming up soon: Once again this year, the "Krone" is looking for your everyday heroes in Lower Austria!

comment0 Kommentare

Goosebumps - in an absolutely positive sense - were experienced by the jury of the "Herzensmenscha" campaign at the "Krone" headquarters in Vienna. From volunteers who have completed tens of thousands of patient transports to associations that have raised hundreds of thousands of euros in donations. Volunteers and outstanding associations have been nominated in recent weeks as part of the Herzensmensch campaign. The aim is to bring people who otherwise work in the shadows to the fore and to make the social and charitable work of associations better known throughout the country.

The high-calibre jury led by "Krone" publisher and editor-in-chief Dr. Christoph Dichand (back, center) voted on the shortlist in Vienna. (Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl)
The high-calibre jury led by "Krone" publisher and editor-in-chief Dr. Christoph Dichand (back, center) voted on the shortlist in Vienna.
(Bild: Holl Reinhard/Reinhard Holl)

The number of nominations reached a new record level this year. This week, the jury selected ten individuals from the shortlist to be honored at the big Herzensmensch Gala on November 8 at the St. Pölten Landhaus. It remains exciting for ten associations: The jury consisting of "Krone" editor-in-chief and publisher Dr. Christoph Dichand, "Krone" and Mediaprint managing director Gerhard Valeskini, ombudswoman and presenter Barbara Stöckl, animal expert Maggie Entenfellner, columnist Daniela Gaigg and "Krone NÖ" boss Lukas Lusetzky, the magician couple Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass, Kulturregion Managing Director Martin Lammerhuber and Head of the Volunteer Center Konrad Tiefenbacher as well as top music stars Francine Jordi and Marc Pircher (both of whom were on tour abroad and voted electronically) selected ten associations from the numerous entries.

 Votes can now be cast for these groups as part of a large online voting process. "Voting will start shortly. The three best-placed clubs will receive attractive prizes. Support the clubs with your vote!" explains Lusetzky.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf