It’s getting exciting for the Lower Austrian Heart People!

Goosebumps - in an absolutely positive sense - were experienced by the jury of the "Herzensmenscha" campaign at the "Krone" headquarters in Vienna. From volunteers who have completed tens of thousands of patient transports to associations that have raised hundreds of thousands of euros in donations. Volunteers and outstanding associations have been nominated in recent weeks as part of the Herzensmensch campaign. The aim is to bring people who otherwise work in the shadows to the fore and to make the social and charitable work of associations better known throughout the country.