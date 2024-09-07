Expresses surprise
Wolff on Red Bull: “Who am I to say that?”
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has expressed his surprise at Red Bull's recent performance. In Monza, it was probably "the worst race for many years", said the Austrian. However, he emphasized, quite tongue-in-cheek: "Who am I to say that?".
"It's really strange," says Wolff after the race weekend in Italy, still somewhat incredulous about Red Bull's poor performance in recent weeks. The highlight was certainly the disaster at Monza. Probably the worst race for the team in years, as the Austrian emphasizes.
But what is the problem at Red Bull at the moment? "Of course I don't look into it. But this is no longer the dominant Red Bull from the start of the season. I think Max saved the day for a while with his class. But now the results are no longer there," concludes the 52-year-old.
McLaren now the favorite
It is possible that the performance in Monza could have been a slip-up, speculates Wolff, although the performances of recent weeks speak a different language. After all, Red Bull is currently experiencing its longest dry spell since 2020.
A situation that Mercedes is also familiar with, much to the chagrin of the team boss. Which is why he emphasizes, with a wink in the direction of Red Bull team boss Christian Horner: "Who am I to say that? We had two years in which nothing worked at all. And it was the same with Ferrari a few races ago. I don't think you should write them off."
Wolff is also certain that Red Bull will come back. "They are a formidable team and I am sure they will have better races again in the future." However, McLaren is certainly the favorite at the moment. "They have two drivers who score points reliably. I bet Red Bull wouldn't have expected that at the start of this year," concludes the Austrian.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
