KAC wins, Salzburg concedes a narrow defeat

Powerplay double strike

Skellefteå took the lead in the eighth minute in front of 2,000 spectators at the Volksgarten in Salzburg. Peter Schneider (25th) equalized in the middle third in overtime, a powerplay double strike by the Swedes (27th/28th) turned the game back in the direction of last year's finalists. However, Salzburg stayed in contention and captain Thomas Raffl (32') made it 2:3, also in overtime. Lucas Thaler (44') equalized in the final period. After Salzburg had failed to capitalize on two overtime opportunities, it was the Swedes who scored the decisive goal in the 58th minute to make it 4:3. Last year, Salzburg had lost the opening game against Skellefteå 0:4.