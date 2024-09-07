Castling in the south: Salmhofer leaves, Tunkel takes over

Potential for improvement in the southern association

The tourism boss does not want to attach any importance to this. Even if he does see potential for improvement in the structure of the Süd-Verband. "With the expansion of the cycling infrastructure and the sustainability certification for all three southern regions, there is a lot to do apart from day-to-day business. I am deeply rooted in the subject matter, which is why my attention is focused on these projects," says Tunkel. The ÖVP (Austrian People's Party) criticized this, saying that they would have liked a quick replacement and once again accusing Governor Doskozil of not attaching any importance to southern Burgenland.