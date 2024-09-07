Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Speech at the Brucknerfest

Lisz Hirn: “We humans overestimate ourselves!”

Nachrichten
07.09.2024 16:00

On Sunday, the International Bruckner Festival opens at the Brucknerhaus in Linz. Celebrity speakers are a tradition at this classical music festival, which runs until October 11. This time, the philosopher Lisz Hirn will take to the podium and is expected to hold up a mirror to humanity, as she hints in advance in the "Krone" talk.

comment0 Kommentare

The Bruckner Festival at the Brucknerhaus in Linz begins with speeches by politicians. As already reported in the "Krone", Deputy Mayor Karin Hörzing will replace Mayor Klaus Luger (SP), who stepped down after a lying affair. Provincial Governor Thomas Stelzer will also take to the podium and - now it's finalized - National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka. He will give the actual opening speech.

However, all eyes and ears will be on the keynote speaker: This year, the choice fell on star philosopher Lisz Hirn (40). In the "Krone" talk in advance, she criticizes the power of corporations and reproaches humanity for completely misjudging itself.

"Krone": You run a philosophical practice in Vienna. What is your day-to-day business?
Lisz Hirn: In addition to writing and teaching, I have always done projects at home and abroad that tackle social problems. To pull off such adventures, you have to keep at least one foot on the ground. But these are exactly the kind of challenges I love!  

One of your key questions is whether people can still be saved. Could you elaborate on what is currently causing humanity the most trouble? 
Our misjudgement. On the one hand, we overestimate ourselves when it comes to our machines and technologies. Instead, we should gain a minimum level of sovereignty over our machines and over the corporations that are accumulating enormous power. On the other hand, we underestimate our potential to develop solutions to create a better future for each other. 

Lisz Hirn studied philosophy and singing in Graz, Paris, Vienna and Kathmandu. She works as a publicist and philosopher. (Bild: Nicolai Friedrich)
Lisz Hirn studied philosophy and singing in Graz, Paris, Vienna and Kathmandu. She works as a publicist and philosopher.
(Bild: Nicolai Friedrich)

What does humanity urgently need?
More time to pause and think about what we are actually doing. There's a saying: "When you're dead, you don't know you're dead, but it's hard for those around you. It's the same when you're stupid." The problem is that, unfortunately, we all switch off our thinking from time to time...

Do you think that the world can be saved despite the enormous crises?
I don't think the world needs to be saved. It's more about sparing it. 

You also studied singing. How do you combine philosophy and music in your life?
The philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche said that life without music would be a mistake. It would be unbearable for me. 

Reaching for the stars
The Bruckner Festival traditionally lasts until October 11, the anniversary of Bruckner's death. This year's festival is entitled "Infinite expanses. Bruckner's work as a reach for the stars".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf