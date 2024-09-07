Speech at the Brucknerfest
Lisz Hirn: “We humans overestimate ourselves!”
On Sunday, the International Bruckner Festival opens at the Brucknerhaus in Linz. Celebrity speakers are a tradition at this classical music festival, which runs until October 11. This time, the philosopher Lisz Hirn will take to the podium and is expected to hold up a mirror to humanity, as she hints in advance in the "Krone" talk.
The Bruckner Festival at the Brucknerhaus in Linz begins with speeches by politicians. As already reported in the "Krone", Deputy Mayor Karin Hörzing will replace Mayor Klaus Luger (SP), who stepped down after a lying affair. Provincial Governor Thomas Stelzer will also take to the podium and - now it's finalized - National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka. He will give the actual opening speech.
However, all eyes and ears will be on the keynote speaker: This year, the choice fell on star philosopher Lisz Hirn (40). In the "Krone" talk in advance, she criticizes the power of corporations and reproaches humanity for completely misjudging itself.
"Krone": You run a philosophical practice in Vienna. What is your day-to-day business?
Lisz Hirn: In addition to writing and teaching, I have always done projects at home and abroad that tackle social problems. To pull off such adventures, you have to keep at least one foot on the ground. But these are exactly the kind of challenges I love!
One of your key questions is whether people can still be saved. Could you elaborate on what is currently causing humanity the most trouble?
Our misjudgement. On the one hand, we overestimate ourselves when it comes to our machines and technologies. Instead, we should gain a minimum level of sovereignty over our machines and over the corporations that are accumulating enormous power. On the other hand, we underestimate our potential to develop solutions to create a better future for each other.
What does humanity urgently need?
More time to pause and think about what we are actually doing. There's a saying: "When you're dead, you don't know you're dead, but it's hard for those around you. It's the same when you're stupid." The problem is that, unfortunately, we all switch off our thinking from time to time...
Do you think that the world can be saved despite the enormous crises?
I don't think the world needs to be saved. It's more about sparing it.
You also studied singing. How do you combine philosophy and music in your life?
The philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche said that life without music would be a mistake. It would be unbearable for me.
Reaching for the stars
The Bruckner Festival traditionally lasts until October 11, the anniversary of Bruckner's death. This year's festival is entitled "Infinite expanses. Bruckner's work as a reach for the stars".
