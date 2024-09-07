Lisz Hirn: “We humans overestimate ourselves!”

One of your key questions is whether people can still be saved. Could you elaborate on what is currently causing humanity the most trouble?

Our misjudgement. On the one hand, we overestimate ourselves when it comes to our machines and technologies. Instead, we should gain a minimum level of sovereignty over our machines and over the corporations that are accumulating enormous power. On the other hand, we underestimate our potential to develop solutions to create a better future for each other.