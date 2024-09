The party leaders on Winnetou, gendering, woke & co.

The Federal Chancellor also got involved in the Winnetou debate. Karl Nehammer (ÖVP): "It's a cult film that has given many generations wonderful moments." Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) has a different view on why the Turquoise-Greens have often put the cart before the horse in the perception of Austrians: "You can have fond childhood memories and still see a lot of shallow and false clichés being used today." And what about gendering or even a gender ban, as in Lower Austria? Or whether more pork should return to the school menu? And how do they answer the question of whether a man who reads as a woman should be allowed to enter a women's sauna?