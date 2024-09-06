No “Hamlet”, but five Hamlets in the darkness of the stage

It was obvious that someone was so tipsy from their own inspirations, from the advance rush of applause from the feuilleton bubble, that even in the manageable two and three-quarter hours, they lost their way. Katharina Lorenz and Michael Maertens leave the strongest impression, although he is thrown back on the Punch that he has long since ceased to be. Of the inherited ensemble, Marie-Luise Stockinger is more interesting than Tim Werths, while the newcomers are inconspicuous (Alexander Angeletta), overambitious (Benny Claessens) or obtrusive (Kate Strong).