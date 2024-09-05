In the mountains
East Tyrolean mountain troops train US Army and co.
Future professional officers from a total of four countries were chased through the mountains by the specialists of the Hochgebirgsjägerbataillon 24 stationed in Lienz.
As part of the Theresian Military Academy's mountain training program, 50 officer candidates from Austria, Canada, Montenegro and the USA completed a special alpine course at the Lizum/Walchen military training area.
Rescue and combat in the mountains
The junior officers were taken under the wing of the experienced instructors from the 2nd Company of the East Tyrolean High Mountain Infantry Battalion 24. "The training focused on organized rescue in alpine terrain, mountain marching, climbing safety installations, abseiling, position construction and building makeshift shelters, combat techniques and survival in the mountains," reports Vice Lieutenant Boris Kurnik from the Hochgebirgsjäger's public relations department.
The highlight and probably the most strenuous part of the ten-day course was the 48-hour final exercise including a mountain night march - during which the young soldiers also had to put all the training content into practice. "All participants were able to gain valuable experience for their future careers."
Military training area with tradition
The military training area where the Lienz mountain troops set off with their protégés is also popularly known as Wattener Lizum, is located above the Tyrolean Wattental valley and is also known to many former basic military personnel.
The area has been used by the military since 1934. The facility even has its own hydroelectric power plant, which produces enough electricity to supply the entire camp and heat it electrically, with surplus electricity being fed into the public grid.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
