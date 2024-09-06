Klangwolke: Whale as a stage for daring acrobatics

Hot air balloons on the other bank of the Danube

Rehearsals have been taking place every evening since Sunday: "It demands a lot from everyone." All the props are now on site. Even the electric car that rises into the air is parked on the bank. Hot air balloons are positioned in Urfahr, two ships are sailing on the Danube and there are three platforms. There will once again be new, surprising lighting effects and scenic pyrotechnics.