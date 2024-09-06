Vorteilswelt
A local inspection

Klangwolke: Whale as a stage for daring acrobatics

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 15:00

The construction work for the Linz Klangwolke on Saturday, September 7, in the Donaupark is in full swing. The first details of the production are revealed at the "Krone" preview: You can look forward to a brilliant show under the night sky.

"The whale is having its world premiere here," says Wolfgang Scheibner, production manager of Klangwolke. Theater designer Tamara Joksimovic adds: "Its song is the central theme of the story." She designed the humpback whale out of metal: "It hangs from a crane and extras are roped up and down above it."

The sound cloud "Pioneers - 52 Hz", which will "float" over the Donaupark tomorrow, Saturday, September 7, promises to be another brilliant show under the night sky of Linz.

On a climbing harness in a light costume
The Catalan group La Fura dels Baus, known for its impressive large-scale productions, tells of the loneliest whale in the world, of pioneers and planets. Around 700 people, including many volunteers, are involved.

Tamara Joksimovic on the metal whale, the fin is clearly visible (Bild: Einöder Horst/Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
Tamara Joksimovic on the metal whale, the fin is clearly visible
(Bild: Einöder Horst/Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
In front of the Brucknerhaus: cranes, clusters of loudspeakers (Bild: Einöder Horst/Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
In front of the Brucknerhaus: cranes, clusters of loudspeakers
(Bild: Einöder Horst/Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
Manager Wolfgang Scheibner (Bild: Einöder Horst/Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
Manager Wolfgang Scheibner
(Bild: Einöder Horst/Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
José Vaaliña and Marcel Riu from La Fura dels Baus (Bild: Einöder Horst/Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)
José Vaaliña and Marcel Riu from La Fura dels Baus
(Bild: Einöder Horst/Horst Einöder/Flashpictures)

Many of them, well secured by climbing harnesses, have to take part in acrobatic choreographies: "One highlight is the human net, which is lifted 40 meters high," reveals Scheibner.

Hot air balloons on the other bank of the Danube
Rehearsals have been taking place every evening since Sunday: "It demands a lot from everyone." All the props are now on site. Even the electric car that rises into the air is parked on the bank. Hot air balloons are positioned in Urfahr, two ships are sailing on the Danube and there are three platforms. There will once again be new, surprising lighting effects and scenic pyrotechnics.

The dress rehearsal will take place on Friday evening, followed by the performance of the 45th Linzer Klangwolke on Saturday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
