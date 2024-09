Muchova unseeded in the US Open semi-finals

Still without a set loss

Muchova, who only returned from a wrist injury in June, quickly took a 4:0 lead in the first set and did not let this advantage slip away. In the second set, she kept the upper hand despite treatment breaks due to hip problems, among other things, and after 1:25 hours the victory was in the bag. Muchova has still not dropped a set in the tournament. She has only ever reached a major final at the French Open 2023. This season, the final in Palermo was a highlight; her only WTA career tournament win to date came in Seoul in 2019.