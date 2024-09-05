From new foods to AI in gastronomy



A look at sustainability

Innsbruck's tourism figures are positive with a record year in 2023 with one million arrivals and 1.8 million overnight stays. However, Mayor Johannes Anzengruber emphasizes that the focus must be placed on sustainability and that the people of Innsbruck must be taken on board; he insists on an increase in the local tax. Barbara Thaler, President of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, is looking forward to "immersing herself in the future" at the trade fair, while Matthias Pöschl, Managing Director of Agrarmarketing, points out that the Food Innovation Award will be presented for the second time.