Fafga in September

From new foods to AI in gastronomy

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 16:00

This year, the trade fair for the catering and hotel industry in Innsbruck is focusing on innovations, digitalization, personnel and Tyrolean food, among other things. 

I was recently in a restaurant with robots. It brought beer and mineral water and beeped until you took the drinks from the tray," explains Mario Gerber, Provincial Councillor for Tourism and Digitalization, at the presentation of this year's Fafga, the trade fair for the catering and hotel industry. This year, it is all about the future. The focus will be on topics such as digitalization, artificial intelligence, social media and influencers, innovations in the culinary arts and in the area of employees.

When&Where

September 16 - 18, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m,
Innsbruck Trade Fair
Day ticket online: 24 euros,
Day ticket at the box office: 34 euros


A look at sustainability
Innsbruck's tourism figures are positive with a record year in 2023 with one million arrivals and 1.8 million overnight stays. However, Mayor Johannes Anzengruber emphasizes that the focus must be placed on sustainability and that the people of Innsbruck must be taken on board; he insists on an increase in the local tax. Barbara Thaler, President of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, is looking forward to "immersing herself in the future" at the trade fair, while Matthias Pöschl, Managing Director of Agrarmarketing, points out that the Food Innovation Award will be presented for the second time.

Number of 11,500 visitors to be increased
The Fafga Future Feast offers a platform for various speakers on future topics, as Matthias Pristach from StokeSix explains. Christian Mayerhofer, Managing Director of the trade fair, and Project Manager Karin Strobl are hopeful that the number of 11,500 visitors last year can be exceeded this year. The topics range from decoration, IT, beverages, hotel construction, gardening, hotel furnishings, sustainability, kitchen equipment, personnel and cleaning to advertising.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

