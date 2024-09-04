Vorteilswelt
Emotional duel

Slovenia instead of ÖFB: “That was absolutely right”

Nachrichten
04.09.2024 09:09

For Sandi Lovric, the Nations League clash between Slovenia and Austria in Ljubljana on Friday (20:45/live in the sportkrone.at ticker) has a special significance. The current Slovenian team player used to play for various ÖFB youth teams, now he will face the team of his native country.

Lovric played over 50 games for the Austrian national team at U16, U17, U18, U19 and U21 level, during which time he got to know current Austrian internationals such as Christoph Baumgartner, Stefan Posch, Konrad Laimer, Maximilian Wöber, Patrick Pentz and Alexander Schlager. He himself opted for the homeland of his ancestors in 2020. "It was absolutely the right decision, I fully support it and never doubted it for a second. Slovenia made a lot of effort for me," explained the Lienz native.

"Austria are the clear favorites"
The match against the ÖFB "will certainly be emotional. I'm looking forward to the game and want to enjoy it," said Lovric, describing Austria as "clear favorites". Ralf Rangnick's squad had made a name for themselves internationally at the European Championships at the latest. "We will give our all, but we are supposedly the smaller opponent." Lovric sees advantages for the Austrians not only against Slovenia, but also against Norway, the other contender for first place in the group. "Haaland is good, but as a team Austria is certainly the favorite."

Ralf Rangnick (Bild: REUTERS)
Ralf Rangnick
(Bild: REUTERS)

Lovric has now played 35 international matches for Slovenia. However, the 26-year-old Udinese professional did not play at the EURO in Germany - partly because an injury had set him back in the run-up to the tournament. "That's why it was a success for me to be at the European Championships at all," emphasized Lovric.

European Championship exit "still hurts"
Following draws against Denmark, Serbia and England in the group stage, the Slovenians only lost to Portugal in the round of 16 in a penalty shoot-out. "That still hurts, but if you look at the tournament as a whole, we can be proud," said Lovric. "Now we want to take the next steps as a team."

