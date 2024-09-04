Slovenia instead of ÖFB: “That was absolutely right”

"Austria are the clear favorites"

The match against the ÖFB "will certainly be emotional. I'm looking forward to the game and want to enjoy it," said Lovric, describing Austria as "clear favorites". Ralf Rangnick's squad had made a name for themselves internationally at the European Championships at the latest. "We will give our all, but we are supposedly the smaller opponent." Lovric sees advantages for the Austrians not only against Slovenia, but also against Norway, the other contender for first place in the group. "Haaland is good, but as a team Austria is certainly the favorite."