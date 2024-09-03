Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bloodbath in Milan

Teenager allegedly wiped out his own family

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 16:36

A few hours after his father's birthday party, a 17-year-old allegedly stabbed his parents and his brother (12) to death with a knife. The motive is completely unclear! 

comment0 Kommentare

"I killed my father" - with these words, a 17-year-old called the emergency services at one o'clock. When the emergency services rushed to the scene in Paderno Dugnano in the suburbs of the Italian fashion metropolis of Milan, even the experienced Carabinieri had to swallow.

In addition to the dead father Fabio, who had celebrated his birthday just a few hours earlier, the officers also found the caller's mother Daniela and his twelve-year-old brother Lorenzo dead.

It's not just the neighborhood that is stunned. (Bild: APA/AP)
It's not just the neighborhood that is stunned.
(Bild: APA/AP)

Suspect makes up a crazy story
The bodies were covered in blood and covered in countless stab wounds. The teenage suspect then gave the officers a confused version of what had happened - namely that he had discovered his father with a knife in his hand in front of his brother's body and that his father had then wanted to kill him - but that he had then killed his father in self-defense. The 17-year-old gave no details about the dead mother.

The handcuffs clicked for the suspected family murderer. The investigation into the drama near Milan is ongoing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kronen Zeitung
Kronen Zeitung
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf