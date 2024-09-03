Bloodbath in Milan
Teenager allegedly wiped out his own family
A few hours after his father's birthday party, a 17-year-old allegedly stabbed his parents and his brother (12) to death with a knife. The motive is completely unclear!
"I killed my father" - with these words, a 17-year-old called the emergency services at one o'clock. When the emergency services rushed to the scene in Paderno Dugnano in the suburbs of the Italian fashion metropolis of Milan, even the experienced Carabinieri had to swallow.
In addition to the dead father Fabio, who had celebrated his birthday just a few hours earlier, the officers also found the caller's mother Daniela and his twelve-year-old brother Lorenzo dead.
Suspect makes up a crazy story
The bodies were covered in blood and covered in countless stab wounds. The teenage suspect then gave the officers a confused version of what had happened - namely that he had discovered his father with a knife in his hand in front of his brother's body and that his father had then wanted to kill him - but that he had then killed his father in self-defense. The 17-year-old gave no details about the dead mother.
The handcuffs clicked for the suspected family murderer. The investigation into the drama near Milan is ongoing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.