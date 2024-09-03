47-page report
Gutschi report on Antheringer Au is now complete
The purchase of the Antheringer Au by the state continues to stir up a lot of dust. The Court of Audit's rough report was criticized by the opposition. Now a 47-page counter-report by Provincial Councillor Daniela Gutschi (ÖVP) and the responsible departments is ready.
The list of points of criticism is long. The key point: the 37.3 million euro purchase price for 520 hectares, which the state paid to the then landowner Max Mayr Melnhof, was completely overpriced, they say.
Provincial councillor Gutschi (ÖVP) is now defending herself in a 47-page counterstatement to the provincial court of auditors. "This is not a fantasy price," says Gutschi. The value of around seven euros per square meter, backed up by expert opinions, is "high, but not too high", according to the statement, which was sent to the State Court of Audit on Monday. Gutschi is convinced that "all allegations can be refuted".
The economic viability is also given. "There was no alternative to the purchase," said the state councillor responsible at the time. Neither leasing nor expropriation were viable options.
Dominik Rosner, Department of Water at the state, emphasizes that the river landscape on this section offers unique opportunities for flood protection and renaturation. "We have a dimension here that cannot be achieved anywhere else in Salzburg."
Date set for special regional day
The date for the special provincial parliamentary session on the Antheringer Au has now also been set: the opposition had unanimously called for this. Parliament will convene on September 19. Gutschi criticizes the fact that not even the finished Court of Audit report will be on the table by then.
